Pastor Encourages Churches to Reach Out to At-Risk Youth in Hopes of Curbing Gun Violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) Within 24 hours on Saturday, three people were shot in three different incidents.  …

“There are so many young men that are hurting,” said Sylvester Williams, pastor of the Assembly at Durham Christian Center.

Williams said he is encouraging other churches in Durham to reach out to the young folks in their community and do what they can to help get them on the right track.

“Here in Durham, there is a church in every community just about,” Williams said. “So if they will reach out to the ones in their community, that can make a big difference.”

