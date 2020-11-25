China’s President Calls for QR Code-Based Global Travel System

(BBC) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a “global mechanism” that would use QR codes to open up international travel.

“We need to further harmonize policies and standards and establish ‘fast tracks’ to facilitate the orderly flow of people,” he said.

The codes will be used to help establish a traveler’s health status.

But Human Rights advocates warn that the codes could be used for “broader political monitoring and exclusion.”

