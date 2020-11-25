Evangelicals Analyze the Missional Consciousness of Spanish Churches

(Evangelical Focus) The Lausanne movement in Spain has just published the report “The Missionality of the Evangelical Churches in Spain,” authored by five members of its steering committee: Ron Anderson, Eliseo Casal, Jaume Llenas, Jim Memory and Francisco Mira.

Memory pointed out that the national Lausanne network “has taken on the purpose of promoting that the church in our country is more focused on the mission of God,” especially after the third Congress of World Evangelization of the Lausanne Movement held in 2010 in Cape Town. …

“Our final goal is for the church in Spain to connect with God’s mission, with God’s missionary heart and with God’s greatest missionary, Jesus Christ himself. That will give us great benefits,” the authors state.

