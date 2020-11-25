Qantas CEO: Airline Will Require Passengers Traveling Internationally to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

(CBS News) — Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said the airline is planning to require passengers traveling internationally to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 after the vaccinations become available to the public.
In an interview with Australian broadcaster 9 Network, Joyce said Monday that the company is looking to change its terms and conditions to ensure travelers get vaccinated before getting on the aircraft.
“Whether you’ll need that domestically, we’ll have to see what happens with COVID-19 and the market, but certainly for international visitors coming out and people leaving the country, we think that’s a necessity,” he said.
Other airlines across the world are looking to adopt similar measures, according to Joyce.
