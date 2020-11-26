Christian in Myanmar Accused of Denigrating Buddhism

(Voice of the Martyrs) — A Christian accused of speaking against Buddhism has been told that a verdict will soon be delivered. Aung Tun Oo was accused by two radical Mahbahtah monks of denigrating Buddhism in 2017. Since the case was registered, Aung Tun Oo has been summoned to the court 54 times.

A VOM worker in Myanmar asked for prayers that God would cause the judge in the case to rule justly rather than give in to pressure from the radicals.

