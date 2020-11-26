Indian Christians Arrested After Mob of 1,500 Assembles Against Believers

(ADF India)— In the past few months, Christians in Gagari have been living under tense circumstances, with the constant fear of being attacked or thrown out of the village. Gagari is a medium-sized village located about 25 kilometers from Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand.
The village has only about 40 Christians, amongst a population of around 1,100. In recent times, these Christians were repeatedly summoned to village council meetings and threatened to denounce their faith or else face dire consequences.
On Oct. 3, they were called once again to attend one such meeting. This time, the Christians were shocked to see that the religious extremists in the village had riled up a large mob of around 1,500 people.
