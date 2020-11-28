German Restaurant Owner’s Free Speech Upheld Following Investigation Over Bible Verses

BERLIN(ADF International) — Are Bible verses allowed to be displayed in public? A court in Berlin has upheld a restaurant owner’s right to freedom of speech and religion and found the search warrant issued by the district court unlawful.
Young-Ai Park was subjected to a police search and a fine for hanging prints of Bible verses in her restaurant. Among many others, the prints included verses from the Bible on human sexuality. Park was accused of so-called “hate speech” and investigated by the police.
“In a free society, everyone should be able to share their beliefs without fear of criminal investigation or censorship. This is the foundation of every free society,” said Dr Felix Böllmann, Senior Counsel, Europe for ADF International.
