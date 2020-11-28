UK Mother Helped by Pro-Life Counselors Challenges Abortion Facility Buffer Zone at Europe’s Top Court

Photo Credit: ADF International

LONDON (ADF International) A single mother is seeking justice at the European Court of Human Rights in response to Ealing Council’s criminalization of prayer and counseling outside of an abortion facility. The court’s decision has the potential to impact 820 million Europeans from 47 countries, including the UK.

“What kind of society withholds help from vulnerable women?” asked Alina Dulgeriu, who has filed an application at the European Court of Human Rights. “I’m challenging Ealing Council’s ban at the European Court of Human Rights because my experience is typical for many hundreds of others. I didn’t want an abortion but I was abandoned by my partner, my friends and society. My financial situation at the time would have made raising a child very challenging.”

“Thanks to the help I was offered by a group outside of a clinic before my appointment, my daughter is here today. Stopping people from offering much-needed services and resources for women in my situation is wrong. Let them help.”

