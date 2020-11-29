Churches ‘Race Against Time’ to Save Needy Children in Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Zone

LOVES PARK, Ill.(Missions Box) — Courageous churches on the edge of an active war zone are in a race against time to save the lives of children as bitter winter weather looms.
Members of evangelical churches near the disputed mountainous enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh — straddling Armenia and Azerbaijan — are acting as frontline responders as heavy shelling continues.
“Parents are burying their children and don’t have enough food or warm clothing for those still alive,” said Michael Johnson, president of Illinois-based Slavic Gospel Association, the only U.S.-based aid organization with a longstanding, active grassroots network of churches on both sides of the war zone.
