Where Her Father Was Murdered, Daniela Found Joy in Jesus

(Open Doors USA) The road leading to Daniela’s temporary home is long. If you’re driving, you’ll need to progress slowly because of all the dirt and potholes.

The floor of her simple house is elevated, because it regularly floods in Caucasia, the city in northern Colombia where Daniela and her family live. The roof has holes that allow the rain to leak in, and Daniela and her mother and brother have to avoid the puddles.

But it’s still better than where they came from.

It’s safer than the town La Caucana, where Daniela and her family are from — but it’s still not safe. Even here, there’s a lot of violence and hearing gunshots is not uncommon.

And yet, it’s still better for the family than the place where Daniela’s father was murdered because he followed Jesus.

