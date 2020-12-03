Hong Kong Christian Activist Sentenced to 13 Months in Prison

(Evangelical Focus) — Hong Kong Christian activist Joshua Wong has been sentenced to 13 and a half months in prison.
He was imprisoned on Nov. 23 after pleading guilty to organising an unauthorized meeting in June 2019.
Fellow activists Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam have also been sentenced to 10 months and seven months respectively.
“As the present case involves a breach of public order and safety, as well as a threat to the personal safety of the public, deterrent sentences are warranted to safeguard public interests and the lives and property of the people,” the judge said.
