Ill. Pastor Greeted With Parade After Recovering From COVID

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A pastor who spent weeks in the hospital fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19 was greeted by a parade of cars outside his home to celebrate his recovery.

The Miller family says they were so grateful for the outpouring of support. Nearly 100 cars drove by to welcome Thomas Miller home from the hospital.

Everett Miller recalled when his father first started to feel ill. He said, “He began to get ill and started having the symptoms like no taste, chills, etc.”

All the symptoms of COVID-19 became reality when he tested positive for the virus. He was in the hospital for about six weeks.

