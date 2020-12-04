5 Teens Beat Woman Unconscious, Steal Car In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for five teenagers who, they say, beat a woman unconscious and stole the woman’s car in North Philadelphia. The attack happened around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Police say a 40-year-old woman was getting in her car on the 1700 block of Wylie Street when she was approached by the suspects from behind.

The suspects then started punching her in the head, police say. The victim was knocked unconscious during the attack.

