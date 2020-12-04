Thousands of Argentinians March Against Draft Law to Legalize Abortion

(Evangelical Focus) Thousands of pro-life protesters held marches and caravans in Buenos Aires and 500 other cities in Argentina on Saturday to try to stop the draft law for the legalization of abortion recently presented by President Alberto Fernandez.

“It is a spontaneous call in which we expect hundreds of thousands of people in the country who are in favor of the two lives,” said Pastor Jorge Gomez, executive director of the Christian Alliance of Evangelical Churches of Argentina (ACIERA), one of the organizations participating in the demonstrations. …

“We are taking the streets today to reject the abortion draft law that the national government is trying to put on the agenda to divide society and distract people,” former deputy Cynthia Hotton pointed out.

