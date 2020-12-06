Court Suspends Geneva COVID Religious Gatherings Ban, Church Services Resume

(ADF International) — Geneva’s total ban on religious services and events has been suspended by the Swiss Constitutional Chamber of the Canton of Geneva.

The court has yet to decide whether the ban is a violation of the right to freedom of religion after a group of concerned citizens filed a legal challenge against it.

While the suspension does not serve as a final decision, it indicates that the ban is not proportionate and means that religious services and gatherings are now permitted until a final judgment is handed down.

The Chamber indicated that the likelihood of the case ultimately succeeding is “high or very high.”

