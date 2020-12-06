Teen Girl in Laos Told Not to Come Home Unless Willing to Renounce Christ

(Voice of the Martyrs) — A Laotian teenager was kicked out after her mother and stepfather realized she had become a Christian.
Monthida, 16, accepted Christ after she accompanied a friend to church. Whenever Monthida would come home late from school, her mother would quiz her on where she had been and why she was late. When her mother found out Monthida had become a Christian, her stepfather worried he would lose his job if others discovered that someone in his family was a Christian.
