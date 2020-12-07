Most Religious Freedom Violations in North Korea Are Against Christians

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Korea Style/Pixabay

(Evangelical Focus) Korea Future Initiative (KFI), a non-profit charitable organization, has recently released the first phase of the report “Persecuting Faith: Documenting Religious Freedom Violations in North Korea,” which analyzes “the status of religion and belief in North Korea, including its manifestation in theistic, non-theistic, and atheistic forms.”

It aims “to provide an accurate accounting of patterns of documented human rights violations associated with religion and belief, that could support deterrence and accountability, to inform decision-making in the international community.”

Investigators conducted 117 interviews with survivors, witnesses, and perpetrators. “In total, 273 victims of religious freedom violations were documented. 215 of them had adhered to Christianity.” …

Read the full “Persecuting Faith: Documenting Religious Freedom Violations in North Korea” report here.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Most Religious Freedom Violations in North Korea Are Against Christians added by on
View all posts by Evangelical Focus →