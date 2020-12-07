Most Religious Freedom Violations in North Korea Are Against Christians

(Evangelical Focus) — Korea Future Initiative (KFI), a non-profit charitable organization, has recently released the first phase of the report “Persecuting Faith: Documenting Religious Freedom Violations in North Korea,” which analyzes “the status of religion and belief in North Korea, including its manifestation in theistic, non-theistic, and atheistic forms.”

It aims “to provide an accurate accounting of patterns of documented human rights violations associated with religion and belief, that could support deterrence and accountability, to inform decision-making in the international community.”

Investigators conducted 117 interviews with survivors, witnesses, and perpetrators. “In total, 273 victims of religious freedom violations were documented. 215 of them had adhered to Christianity.” …

Read the full “Persecuting Faith: Documenting Religious Freedom Violations in North Korea” report here.

