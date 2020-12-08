Ala. Woman Raising 12 Children After Sister, Brother-in-Law Die From COVID

(AL.com) — Years ago, Francesca McCall and her sister, Chantale, made a pact: should either of them die young, one sister would take in the other’s children and raise them as their own.

It was a promise Francesca McCall, 40, never hoped she would have to uphold.

Already raising seven biological children ranging in age from 2 to 17 as a working, single mother, the 40-year-old Birmingham resident’s last conversation with her dying sister in UAB Hospital about the arrangements for their kids was no longer hypothetical. …

McCall is working at home for an insurance company during the coronavirus pandemic, but she said she worries about how she will take care of her seven children — Chayna, 2; Heavenly, 4; Trenton, 7; Aniyah, 11; Saaphyn, 13; Destiny, 14; and LaKeria, 15 — along with her sister’s five children — Serenity, 5; Trinity, 6; Angel, 13; and De’Alan, 15 — when her job demands her to be in an office when the pandemic ends.

