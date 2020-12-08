Ala. Woman Raising 12 Children After Sister, Brother-in-Law Die From COVID

By on No Comment

(AL.com) Years ago, Francesca McCall and her sister, Chantale, made a pact: should either of them die young, one sister would take in the other’s children and raise them as their own.

It was a promise Francesca McCall, 40, never hoped she would have to uphold.

Already raising seven biological children ranging in age from 2 to 17 as a working, single mother, the 40-year-old Birmingham resident’s last conversation with her dying sister in UAB Hospital about the arrangements for their kids was no longer hypothetical. …

McCall is working at home for an insurance company during the coronavirus pandemic, but she said she worries about how she will take care of her seven children — Chayna, 2; Heavenly, 4; Trenton, 7; Aniyah, 11; Saaphyn, 13; Destiny, 14; and LaKeria, 15 — along with her sister’s five children — Serenity, 5; Trinity, 6; Angel, 13; and De’Alan, 15 — when her job demands her to be in an office when the pandemic ends.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Ala. Woman Raising 12 Children After Sister, Brother-in-Law Die From COVID added by on
View all posts by Editor →