‘Devil Worshiper’ Charged in 2016 Slaying Accused of Another Killing Months After Posting Bond

HOUSTON (Click2 Houston) – A Houston story made international headlines four years ago: an 18-year-old is accused of killing his 16-year-old friend during a satanic ritual.

Edward O’Neal, the suspect in the case, admitted to KPRC 2 during a jailhouse interview in 2016 that he worshipped the devil.

Fast forward to the present, O’Neal is back in jail after being accused of killing again nearly ten days ago. His return to jail comes months after being released on a $25,000 bond in the 2016 homicide case.

