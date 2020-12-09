December Marks Two Years Since Raids on China’s Early Rain Church as Conditions for Christians Worsen

By on No Comment

CHENGDU, China (Christian Solidarity Worldwide) Today marks the second anniversary of a series of raids on Early Rain Church by authorities in Chengdu, China, in which police searched church members’ homes and arrested over 100 seminary students, church members and leaders, including Pastor Wang Yi.

Two years on, Wang Yi and one of the church’s elders, Qin Defu, remain in prison serving sentences of nine years and four years respectively. Members of the church continue to be harassed, prevented from meeting, and threatened with eviction.

On Oct. 12, 2020, Pray for Early Rain Covenant Church Facebook page reported that church elder Li Yingqiang was taken to the police station for questioning. He and his family were once again threatened and pressured to leave Chengdu. They were told, “As long as you are here, we will make sure you can’t do anything or see anyone.”

CSW’s Founder President Mervyn Thomas said, “On the second anniversary of the large-scale crackdown on Early Rain Church, we reiterate our calls for the release from prison of Pastor Wang Yi and Elder Qin Defu.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

December Marks Two Years Since Raids on China’s Early Rain Church as Conditions for Christians Worsen added by on
View all posts by Editor →