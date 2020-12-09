December Marks Two Years Since Raids on China’s Early Rain Church as Conditions for Christians Worsen

CHENGDU, China (Christian Solidarity Worldwide) — Today marks the second anniversary of a series of raids on Early Rain Church by authorities in Chengdu, China, in which police searched church members’ homes and arrested over 100 seminary students, church members and leaders, including Pastor Wang Yi.

Two years on, Wang Yi and one of the church’s elders, Qin Defu, remain in prison serving sentences of nine years and four years respectively. Members of the church continue to be harassed, prevented from meeting, and threatened with eviction.

On Oct. 12, 2020, Pray for Early Rain Covenant Church Facebook page reported that church elder Li Yingqiang was taken to the police station for questioning. He and his family were once again threatened and pressured to leave Chengdu. They were told, “As long as you are here, we will make sure you can’t do anything or see anyone.”

CSW’s Founder President Mervyn Thomas said, “On the second anniversary of the large-scale crackdown on Early Rain Church, we reiterate our calls for the release from prison of Pastor Wang Yi and Elder Qin Defu.”

Continue reading this story >>