Father Arrested After His Children, Ages 12 and 13, Found Decapitated in Home

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) — A father has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two of his children, a 12-year-boy and 13-year-old girl, were found decapitated at a Lancaster home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Firefighters arrived at the single-story house in the 45000 block of Century Circle shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday and discovered the bodies, according to LASD.

The firefighters had initially responded to a report of a possible gas leak there.

Continue reading this story >>