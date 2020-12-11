Teen Who Confessed to Killing Mother Over Bad Grades, Burying Body at Church Pleads Guilty

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Graham Media Group) – A teenage boy accused of murdering his mother in 2018 pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges related to her death.

Gregory Ramos was 15 years old when he confessed to killing his mother and burying her body nearly two years ago, officials said.

Ramos, now 17, faced a judge and entered a plea of guilty for first-degree murder, abuse of a body and tampering with evidence. Ramos’ family members sat just feet away from him.

