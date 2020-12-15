Va. Pastor, Once Homeless Himself, Looks to Help Others With Food, Clothes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR-TV) — Pastor James Risper was once homeless. He spoke of the struggle he endured during that period and said he was determined to get himself out.

He succeeded in his quest and made it his mission to help others in the same circumstances he was in.

Continue reading this story >>