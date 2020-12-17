VP Pence Says He Is Taking COVID Vaccine Publicly at White House to ‘Promote [its] Safety and Efficacy’

WASHINGTON (People) — Vice President Mike Pence will publicly receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine this Friday in an effort “to promote the safety and efficacy” of the vaccine.
Pence, 61, and Second Lady Karen Pence “will publicly receive a COVID-19 vaccine” to “build confidence among the American people,” the White House announced Wednesday.
“Vice President Pence and Second Lady Pence will be joined by Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who will also receive the vaccine,” a statement said.
They will be given the vaccine at the White House; more details are expected.
