Hungary Amends its Constitution: ‘The Mother Is a Woman, the Father a Man’

Photo Credit: Andrew Shiva/Wikipedia

(Evangelical Focus) The Hungarian Parliament has passed several amendments to the country’s constitution to better protect the definition of marriage.

Changes in the Fundamental Law of Hungary (the official name of the Constitution) included a “de facto” ban of adoption of children by homosexual couples.

The amendments put forward by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán were approved on Dec. 15 with 143 votes in favor and 45 against.

