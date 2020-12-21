Man in Peru Comes to Christ, Sees Family Restored After Visited by Missionary While Sick With COVID

(Christian Aid Mission)— By the time Rodrigo* was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, his wife had already abandoned him and their children.
The 54-year-old waste collector in northern Peru and his children had long fought with his wife over matters both weighty and petty, but he never thought she would leave. With her away and him working, his teenage kids had become more vulnerable to the drugs and crime rampant in his town, known throughout the region as a no-go zone.
“Rodrigo said he never believed in God,” the leader of a ministry based in Peru said. “He always said, ‘If God exists, why does He allow so many problems in my home?’”
