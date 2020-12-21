Thousands of Pastors Hide Their Tracks Amid China’s Rising Persecution, Attempts to Eradicate Christianity

(Christian Post) — Tens of thousands of house church pastors and evangelists across China have gone into hiding as the Communist Party prepares for what seems like a “final assault” on Christianity in an attempt to eradicate it from the country, according to missions group Asia Harvest.

In its final newsletter for 2020, Asia Harvest said pastors have disconnected from their phones and computers so that government authorities can no longer use those devices to track their movements. These pastors have also reportedly destroyed the microchips inside their ID cards so authorities cannot track their locations using those devices either.

“Each person in China must have an ID card. It is impossible for a person to catch a flight or train, open a bank account, get a job, or rent an apartment without using their card. Each ID card contains a computer chip which is also used to track people’s movements,” the newsletter added.

Continue reading this story >>