Americans Annoyed as Coronavirus Relief Bill Includes $10M for ‘Gender Programs’ in Pakistan

WASHINGTON (Fox Business) — The lengthy coronavirus relief bill lawmakers agreed upon over the weekend — and are hoping to approve this week — includes a number of lesser-known provisions that have raised some eyebrows.
Among them are a pair of assistance programs in Pakistan, whereby $15 million will be put toward “democracy programs” and $10 million will be distributed to “gender programs.”
Some Twitter users were frustrated about the intent to distribute funds for such purposes in the midst of a pandemic where many American households are struggling to make ends meet.
