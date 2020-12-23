Spain Legalizes Euthanasia

(Evangelical Focus)— The Spanish Parliament has approved the first euthanasia law in the country.
The rule, promoted by the Social Democrat government party, PSOE, received 198 votes in favor, 138 against and 2 abstentions. Spain becomes the fourth country in Europe and the sixth worldwide to legalize euthanasia, after the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Canada and New Zealand.
The law was approved after several attempts in which the Parliament voted against it. The government coalition of PSOE and leftist party Unidas Podemos, along with the deputies of liberal party Ciudadanos, leftist party Más País, Catalonian parties ERC, CUP and Junts per Catalunya, Basque parties PNV and EH Bildu, and Galician party BNG, all voted in favor.
