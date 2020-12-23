Survey Shows Protestantism, Catholicism Both on Decrease in Switzerland

Photo Credit: Agnes Monkelbaan/Wikimedia Commons

(Evangelical Focus) The Swiss Federal Statistical Office (FSO) has recently released the second edition of its survey on language, religion and culture.

According to the survey, over 70% of the Swiss population said they belong to a religion in 2019, although the proportion of people who said they believe in a single God has changed since the first survey in 2014 (2014: 46%; 2019: 40%). …

Like in other European countries, “the change in the Swiss religious landscape has accelerated in recent years.” Fifty years ago, almost the entire population was either Protestant (49%) or Catholic (47%). “[T]he proportions of these two traditional religions have fallen to 23% and 35% respectively,” FSO pointed out.

Meanwhile, those with no religious affiliation has exploded from 1% in 2014 to 28% now.

