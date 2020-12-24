99,149 Abortions in Spain Last Year

(Evangelical Focus) — Almost one hundred thousand lives of the unborn were terminated in Spain last year, according to the newest report issued by the Spanish Health Ministry.

According to the official statistics, 99,149 abortions were performed in 2019, the highest figure in Spain since 2013, when over 108,000 terminations of pregnancy were practiced. …

In 91% of the cases, it was the mother who asked to terminate the pregnancy. Only in 6% of the abortions there was a “serious risk for the life or health of the mother” and in 3% a “high risk of anomalies in the fetus,” the Health Ministry statistics show.

