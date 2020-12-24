Liberal Religious Leaders Push for ‘Conversion Therapies’ to Be Banned

(Evangelical Focus)— More than 370 liberal religious leaders around the world have signed a new declaration that urges a ban on so-called “conversion therapy.”
The declaration “Declaring the Sanctity of Life and the Dignity of All” was launched on Dec. 16 by a new group called the Global Interfaith Commission on LGBT+ Lives at a one-day online conference sponsored by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom government.
Jayne Ozanne, a lay member of the General Anglican Synod and pro-LGBT activist, is the director of the Commission, along with the Bishop of Liverpool, Paul Bayes, and Rabbi Laura Janner-Klausner, a former senior rabbi to Reform Judaism.
