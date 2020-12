Pastor’s Son in Colombia Refuses Guerrilla Gang, Finds Refuge in Christian Children’s Center

COLOMBIA (Missions Box) — Timóteo’s family found Jesus and converted from the beliefs of their tribe in Colombia. That made them targets for persecution — and made Timóteo a target for guerrilla gangs.

You’re 11 years old, and you’re walking home from school. A man carrying a gun calls you over to him. What do you do?

This wasn’t a new experience for Timóteo in Colombia. Guerrilla fighters were everywhere in his community.

A guerrilla gang offered him money, power, and a better life.

