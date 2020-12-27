Huts, Mountains and Coffee Plantations: The Hidden Church in Colombia

By on No Comment


(Open Doors UK) — For many of you, your Sunday services have taken on an unusual feel this year. The locations, routines and form you’ve grown familiar with were changed in an instant.

It’s been hard, and we’re not sure when church life will return to normal. But this time can give us a small insight into what Sunday services typically look like for persecuted Christians across the world, for whom our unusual is a glimpse into their normal.

It’s Sunday morning in the village of San Pedro de la Victoria, Colombia. Gabriel — an indigenous Christian whose name we have changed to protect his identity — wakes up to prepare a service he’ll lead later that day.

Shortly afterwards, he leaves his house and goes to a deserted place, in the middle of the forest, hidden from everyone. In his village, being a Christian is likely to result in persecution.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Huts, Mountains and Coffee Plantations: The Hidden Church in Colombia added by on
View all posts by Editor →