Church Leaders Abducted Amid Renewed Violence in Nigeria’s Kaduna State

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Uwe Dedering/Wikipedia

(Christian Solidarity Worldwide) Church leaders have been abducted as farming communities in Kaduna state are experiencing renewed violence and abductions by armed assailants of Fulani ethnicity.

As international attention remains focused on events in north western Nigeria, following the release of over 300 abducted schoolboys in Katsina state, farming communities in Kaduna state are experiencing renewed violence and abductions by armed assailants of Fulani ethnicity.

On Dec. 24, Jumai Luka, the wife of Luka Shaho of Assemblies of God Church in Ungwan Waziri, in Chikun Local Government (LGA), central Kaduna state, was abducted by armed men who had beaten her husband “mercilessly.”

On Dec. 21, Thomas James of Godiya Baptist Church Gwazunu was abducted following an attack by over 100 well-armed men on the Gwazunu community in Gwagwada, Chikun LGA.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Church Leaders Abducted Amid Renewed Violence in Nigeria’s Kaduna State added by on
View all posts by Editor →