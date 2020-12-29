Church Leaders Abducted Amid Renewed Violence in Nigeria’s Kaduna State

(Christian Solidarity Worldwide) — Church leaders have been abducted as farming communities in Kaduna state are experiencing renewed violence and abductions by armed assailants of Fulani ethnicity.

As international attention remains focused on events in north western Nigeria, following the release of over 300 abducted schoolboys in Katsina state, farming communities in Kaduna state are experiencing renewed violence and abductions by armed assailants of Fulani ethnicity.

On Dec. 24, Jumai Luka, the wife of Luka Shaho of Assemblies of God Church in Ungwan Waziri, in Chikun Local Government (LGA), central Kaduna state, was abducted by armed men who had beaten her husband “mercilessly.”

On Dec. 21, Thomas James of Godiya Baptist Church Gwazunu was abducted following an attack by over 100 well-armed men on the Gwazunu community in Gwagwada, Chikun LGA.

Continue reading this story >>