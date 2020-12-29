Middle East Refugees Plead for Tablets So Children Can Learn to Read

(Christian Aid Mission) — An elderly woman at a refugee camp in the Middle East was pleading and crying — not for food or shoes, but for a tablet device for her grandson.

The mobile devices with touchscreen displays are used to teach children to read, and local missionaries had managed to acquire and distribute 10 of them at the camp, along with the usual aid.

“Perhaps she thought we did not want to give out any more and figured we would listen more to a 70-year-old woman,” the leader of the local ministry said. “She fell at our feet, yelling in the middle of camp, ‘Please, he is an orphan! I have no money, and if he never learns to read, he will grow up to be a bad, immoral man. Please, let my grandson learn to read!’”

They helped her up as a gesture of respect and explained that they had already given out all the tablets and food including baby formula, and that they had spent remaining funds on clean water and medicine for the nearly 800 people in the camp.

