Vatican Joins Some of the Largest Corporations to Promote an Inclusive ‘Reform’ of Capitalism

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Evangelical Focus) — Reforming the economic system to make it more equitable and sustainable. This is how the raison d’être of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism can be summarized.

The Vatican has joined this platform formed by leaders of some of the biggest multinational corporations such as Visa, Johnson & Johnson, BP, Allianz and Bank of America, as well as foundations and large global non-profit organizations.

The Council defines itself as an “partnership” and “alliance” that “signifies the urgency of joining moral and market imperatives to reform capitalism into a powerful force for the good of humanity.”

In fact, Pope Francis stands out among the main leaders of the initiative, alongside Roman Catholic Cardinal Prefect of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development Peter Turkson, and a group of influential business leaders who call themselves “Guardians.”

Continue reading this story >>