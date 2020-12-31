No More Black Magic: Muslim in Africa Comes to Christ After Recovering From Poisoning Attack

Photo Credit: Johnny Marou

(Christian Aid Mission) – The path to becoming a native church planter is not always straight and smooth; for one local missionary in West Africa, it began with coming to Christ after getting poisoned.

Yacouba Sanou* had helped his father, a Muslim traditional healer, in black magic as far back as he could remember. Knowledge of spell-casting and other occultic practices formed part of his armor and arsenal as a young man active in politics, but it left him defenseless against a poison attack by a political opponent.

“My whole body was swollen, and I found it hard to walk,” Sanou said. “I was convinced that I would soon die, so I left home and traveled five hours by bus to stay with my older sister.”

A friend visiting his Muslim sister had heard of a church that prayed for sick people and, though not a Christian, she persuaded his sister to bring him there.

