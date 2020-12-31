Rep.-Elect Luke Letlow Dies From Heart Attack After Procedure Related to Coronavirus

(Fox News) Louisiana Republican Rep.-elect Luke Letlow died of a heart attack after a procedure related to COVID-19, according to the chancellor of the hospital he was admitted to.

LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor G.E. Ghali told the Monroe News-Star that Letlow, 41, experienced the heart attack following a hospital procedure related to the virus.

“It’s devastating to our entire team,” Ghali told the outlet, adding that Letlow had no underlying conditions.

“It was just COVID,” the chancellor said.

