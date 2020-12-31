US Secretary of State Calls for Release of Chinese Christian Journalist Jailed for Wuhan Reporting

WASHINGTON (Christian Post) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called for the release of Chinese Christian journalist Zhang Zhan, who was sentenced to four years in prison over her coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. He said her case is evidence the Chinese Communist Party fears “citizens who speak the truth.”

On Monday, Zhang became the first independent journalist to be sentenced to prison in China for covering the pandemic in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus that sparked the ongoing global pandemic.

The 37-year-old Christian, who saw her work as “God’s will,” reported on the conditions of those suffering from COVID-19 infections as well as the overly harsh lockdowns implemented by the CCP.

