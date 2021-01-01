Ala. Pastor Dies After Battling COVID-19 for Six Weeks

HAMILTON, Ala. (ABC 33/40 News) — Pastor Mike Stancil preached the gospel at Fulton Bridge Baptist Church for nine years.

This week, his congregation is grieving.

“It’s still hard to believe. I still believe Brother Mike should be back here Sunday to get into the pulpit. Hard to get a grasp of it, although this has been going on for about six weeks,” church member Sonny Nix told ABC 33/40 News Monday.

Stancil, who was 49 years old, caught COVID-19 six weeks ago. He was flown to Arkansas for treatment but died Saturday.

