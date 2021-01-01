Planned Parenthood President: Don’t Downplay Abortion as ‘Small Part’ of Our Services; We’re ‘Proud’

WASHINGTON — “We are a proud abortion provider,” Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson told the Washington Post in explaining that she doesn’t like when people say that abortion is only a small part of their services. She opined that doing so “stigmatizes” and lessens the abortion aspect of Planned Parenthood as being “not a big deal.”

“I think abortion is health care. And so, if the first thing they think about is health care when they think about Planned Parenthood, I think that’s fine,” McGill Johnson told the outlet when asked how she feels about Planned Parenthood being considered synonymous with abortion.

“Planned Parenthood proudly serves all forms of sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion, and I think when we try to exclude it, we’re excluding a critical part of and a critical option for health care,” she said.

McGill Johnson stated that while the number of abortions is smaller than other sexually-centered services provided, she still believes it is a “critically important part of what we do.”

“So I think when we say, ‘It’s a small part of what we do,’ what we’re doing is actually stigmatizing it. Like, it’s really not a big deal that Planned Parenthood does this,” she remarked. “We are a proud abortion provider. We believe that abortion is health care, and we believe, fundamentally, that self-determination begins with being able to control your own body and freedom begins with being able to control your own body.”

“So, I don’t like to marginalize it in that way,” McGill Johnson said.

Her words seem to take a different, and unabashed, approach to Planned Parenthood’s public persona than her predecessors who have tried to minimize participation by arguing that abortion comprises only 3% of the organization’s services.

The figure has been debunked as “deceptive” by pro-life groups and others, which have noted that Planned Parenthood commits one-third of all abortions in the country and is the largest abortion provider in the nation.

“Take an example. A woman walks into a Planned Parenthood clinic. She takes a pregnancy test, meets with a counselor, and chooses to have an abortion procedure. While she’s there, she also receives an STI test and a breast exam and is handed birth control on her way out the door. Planned Parenthood would count each of these ‘discrete interactions’ — six in total — as a service, so abortion would be only 16 percent of that woman’s visit,” National Review writer Alexandra DeSanctis explained in 2018.

“Applying this method to an entire year of ‘services,’ Planned Parenthood inflates its numbers to make abortion look like a vanishingly small part of what it does. The actual numbers in the report tell a drastically different story,” she explained.

On the “Goodbye Stigma” page of its website, Planned Parenthood explains that four in 10 pregnancies in America result in abortion, and most abortions are for elective reasons, such as that the child would interfere with their life and/or that they can’t afford their son or daughter.

“75% of women cite concern for or responsibility to other individuals; 73% say they cannot afford a child; 69% say that having a baby would interfere with work, school, or the ability to care for existing children; 48% say they do not want to be a single parent or are having problems with their husband or partner; and 38% have completed childbearing,” the page states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also repeatedly found in its annual report that the vast majority of women who obtaining abortions are unmarried, having sexual relations outside of marriage. This is known in Scripture as the sin of fornication.

Planned Parenthood’s annual report released in January 2020 showed that the organization performed a record number of abortions during the 2018-2019 fiscal year, as 345,672 babies were murdered in their mother’s womb, up 12,915 from the year prior and up 24,288 from two years ago.

Government funding was also at a record high, as Planned Parenthood received over $616 million in reimbursements and grants.