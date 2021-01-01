Record-Breaking Year of Homicides in Louisville Ends in Church Leaders’ Plea for Change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) — After a record-breaking year of homicides, Louisville church leaders called on city officials and the community to commit to change in 2021.

Pastor David Snardon, of Joshua Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, has spent much of 2020 ministering to crime victims and planning their family members’ funerals.

“A number of members or people that I’m close with have family members or friends who have been shot,” Snardon said. “I’m sitting with them and their pain and helping them through their pain. When that kind of violence hits, it has a ripple effect that doesn’t just affect the immediate family, it affects all of us. We can’t ignore it because it affects us one way or another.”

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Louisville had recorded 171 homicides in 2020, the most in the city’s history.

