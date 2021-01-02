Christian Persecution Likely to Rise in India and China in 2021

(Release International) — Christian persecution in 2021 is set to rise in India and China, forecasts Release International, which has just published its annual Persecution Trends survey.

Release International supports persecuted Christians around the world. “Our partners tell us that attacks are on the rise under Communism in China, Islam in Iran and Malaysia, and under militant Hinduism in India,” says Release CEO Paul Robinson.

“Yet despite persecution and pandemic, we see clear evidence of the boldness, courage and trust in God of Christians under pressure around the world.”

Persecution is thriving in Communist China, which has bought the silence of the international community through increased dependence on trade, according to the report.

