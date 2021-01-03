No Charges to Be Filed Over Fetal Remains Found in Late Abortionist’s Garage

INDIANAPOLIS (Chicago Sun Times) Indiana’s attorney general recommended no criminal charges or licensing actions Wednesday after concluding an investigation into more than 2,000 sets of fetal remains found last year at the suburban Chicago garage of a late prolific abortion doctor whom authorities believed acted alone.

Attorney General Curtis Hill said his office’s investigation determined the fetal remains were from abortions the late Dr. Ulrich Klopfer had performed at his three Indiana clinics between 2000 and 2003 and found that Klopfer failed to arrange for their proper disposition as required by state law.

“No one is believed to have assisted Dr. Klopfer in his actions, and because Dr. Klopfer is dead, he cannot be charged with a crime or with medical misconduct,” Hill said in a statement, adding he “does not recommend any criminal charges or licensing actions in this case.”

