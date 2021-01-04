First Century A.D. House With Church Unearthed in Laodicea

(Hurriyet Daily News) — In Laodicea, which was a metropolitan city in ancient times and was home to one of the seven churches mentioned in the Bible, a church was unearthed inside a house, located adjacent to the northern theater.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Professor Celal Şimşek said that works have been continuing to revive the Hellenistic era’s 2,200-year-old theater, which was found in the recent years in the west, and the peristylium (a courtyard surrounded by open columned corridors) with the church inside.

Şimşek stated that the house, which is estimated to be about 2,000 years old and built on an area of 2,000 square meters, is located in a very interesting place. …

Şimşek explained that with the spread of Christianity, the first believers had secretly transformed some parts of this large house into a place of worship.

Continue reading this story >>