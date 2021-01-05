Birmingham Pastor Says Killings ‘Out of Control, Unacceptable,’ Calls for State of Emergency

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AL.com) — A pastor who has been outspoken about the number of killings in Birmingham is asking Mayor Randall Woodfin to declare a state of emergency in the city.

Paul Hollman of Mount Mariah Baptist Church on Monday delivered a letter to the mayor asking him to put an emergency plan into action.

“These violent killings and the devastation they cause for the families and our community are a virus in our city and we must stop it before another person is deadly affected,’’ Hollman wrote in the letter.

The letter points out that 449 people have died in homicides since the beginning of 2017.

