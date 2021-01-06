Ga. ‘Pastor’ Who Supports Abortion ‘Rights’ Projected Winner of U.S. Senate Seat

ATLANTA — A liberal “pastor” in Georgia who has been vocal about his support for the so-called “right” to abortion has been projected as winner of a seat in the United States Senate, currently beating incumbent Kelly Loeffler by over 54,000 votes in a runoff election with 98% of the precincts being counted.

According to the Associated Press, the current tally stands at 2,232,803 votes for Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock to 2,177,226 votes for Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Warnock, who leads Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta — where Martin Luther King Jr. used to preach, told WGAU radio in August that throughout his tenure and in his public service work, “I’ve been focused on women’s health, women’s choice, reproductive justice. That is consistent with my view as a Christian minister. And I will fight for it.”

“Do you think it’s consistent with God’s view — that God endorses the millions of abortions we’ve had in this country since Roe v. Wade?” host Tim Bryant of the “Mission: TimPossible” podcast asked.

“I think that human agency and freedom is consistent with my view as a minister,” Warnock replied.

Similarly, on Nov. 17, Warnock posted to social media, “I will always fight for reproductive justice,” which resulted in pushback from Former New England Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson.

“Pastor, equal access to kill a son or daughter is NOT justice,” Watson responded in a retweet. “Justice is the equitable distribution of punishment AND protection. Justice is rooted in the dignity of every human endowed by their Creator. One cannot truly fight for justice while simultaneously denying it.”

As previously reported, Warnock was endorsed by the abortion and contraception giant Planned Parenthood, which called him “a dedicated champion we know will show the leadership we need during times like these.”

“As a young man, … Warnock worked as a sexual health educator, ensuring young people in his community had the tools they needed to keep themselves safe and healthy. He has continued to advocate for reproductive health and rights throughout his career — standing up for people in Georgia who face systemic barriers and discrimination in many areas of their lives,” the organization said in a statement.

“Approximately 18,000 patients walk through the doors of Planned Parenthood health centers for their health care needs in Georgia every year. Those patients, and all Georgians, need a champion like … Warnock to fight for access to health care and show true leadership in the Congress.”

In Georgia, when no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the election must then go to a runoff. In November, Warnock received 32.9% of the vote and Loeffler obtained 25.9%, sending the matter to a special election, which took place on Tuesday.

“Joy comes in the morning. Thank you, Georgia,” Warnock tweeted on Wednesday, a reference to Psalm 30:5.

Warnock was endorsed by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, both of whom likewise support the “right” to abortion. Both also claim to be people of faith, with Biden identifying as Roman Catholic and Harris attending a Baptist church in California.

