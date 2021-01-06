Pro-Trump Protester Fatally Shot Inside US Capitol Building

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WASHINGTON (Fox News) — Amid chaos at the U.S. Capitol, one woman was shot in the neck and has succumbed to her injuries.

Video shows the woman, wearing a Trump flag, falling to the ground and becoming limp after she was shot in the chest. The woman was transported away from the Capitol just before 3 p.m. The shot was fired by a police officer. The victim was unarmed.

The woman has since died, D.C. Metropolitan Police confirmed to Fox News.

Congress recessed from its joint session Wednesday after chaos broke out at the pro-Trump rally just outside the Capitol.

Update: The woman has now been identified as Ashli Babbit of San Diego. Read more about Babbit here.

