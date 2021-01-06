Woman Shot, Killed Storming Capitol Identified as a ‘Strong Supporter of Trump’ and Military Vet by Husband

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WASHINGTON (KUSI) — The woman who was shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol during the protests was from the San Diego area.

KUSI News has spoken with her husband.

The woman is Ashli Babbit, a 14-year veteran, who served four tours with the U.S. Air Force and was a high level security official throughout her time in service.

Continue reading this story >>